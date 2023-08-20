Truck drivers ride through Allegheny County to honor man killed on Parkway

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Truck drivers from across the area rode out in honor of a man who was killed in a recent accident.

Husam “Sam” Shuibat was hit and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Parkway earlier this week.

Police believe the driver who struck him was under the influence.

The ride-out started in Carnegie at 1 p.m. and ended in Monroeville.

Shiubat is remembered as a father of 8 children and a hard worker who loved his job.

