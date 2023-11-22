Truck rolls over in early morning crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills road was closed for around an hour after a truck rolled over Wednesday morning.

According to Penn Hills No.7 Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook, the crash happened in the area of Old William Penn Highway at Jefferson Road just after 6 a.m.

Officials at the scene found a vehicle on its side. The driver was already out.

The driver was evaluated for any injuries at the scene, officials said.

