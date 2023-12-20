Local

Truck stolen, vehicles rummaged through on Baldwin block, neighbors say

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV

BALDWIN, Pa. — Neighbors in Baldwin Borough are warning of an uptick in theft after vehicles were rummaged through and a truck was stolen.

“You feel violated. There’s nothing you can do about it, sit back and wait and wonder, God, hopefully, they don’t do anything stupid to my vehicle,” said Jason Scanlon.

Scanlon woke up early Tuesday morning to discover that his Dodge Ram had been stolen right from outside of his home on Ruthwood Avenue. He had left it unlocked, but the key fob was in his house.

On 11 News at 6:15, the message Scanlon is sharing with neighbors after his truck was stolen.

