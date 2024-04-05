‘True essence of Pittsburgh’: YinzerFest coming to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH — Yinzers, rejoice! The Pittsburgh YinzerFest will be making its way to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at the end of the month.

The four-day unforgettable celebration of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas will be help from April 25 to April 28.

The event will offer local bites, live music from Pittsburgh’s favorite bands, a cooking stage with local chefs, vendors from crafty Yinzers and a comedy stage featuring Pittsburgh comedians.

$1 of every ticket sold will be donated to The Best of the Batch and Band Together Pittsburgh.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

