Trump’s new steel tariffs hailed by industry leaders as shot in the arm for US producers

PITTSBURGH — The founder and chairman of one of Pittsburgh’s leading steel companies said Tuesday that President Donald J. Trump’s newly imposed steel tariffs will help his company and the industry in general.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Trump tariffs rattle small business owners already dealing with tight margins

James P. Bouchard, who was CEO of the family-owned Esmark until 2023, told the Business Times on Tuesday that the Sewickley-based steel company would see more business and higher prices as a result of the tariffs. The tariffs, announced Monday, would put a blanket over all steel imports into the United States with a 25% tariff, and, unlike recent years, there would be no exemptions or loopholes that weakened the impact on the domestic steel industry.

Bouchard said the tariffs’ impact will be a shot in the arm to the steel industry, which has been in a lull for domestic and international sales since 2020. Esmark Steel Group, which is privately held, has a big business processing and distributing flat-rolled steel. It also is one of the largest producers of tin plate steel in the United States.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group