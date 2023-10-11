TSA catches gun in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport, breaking record for most in a year

PITTSBURGH — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a record-breaking 36th gun at Pittsburgh International Airport Tuesday.

According to TSA, a Uniontown man was stopped with a 9mm handgun loaded with five bullets in his carry-on bag.

The gun was confiscated and the man was arrested, officials said.

“We seem to have a very disturbing number of guns being carried to our checkpoints this month,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, Karen Keys-Turner. “Tuesday’s gun catch was the sixth firearm caught in the first 10 days of the month and the 36th gun caught so far this year. Thirty-six is now our record high number of guns caught at our checkpoints in a single year. Let me be very clear when I say that there is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints. Stop and think about it--you certainly can’t carry a firearm onto your flight.”

The previous record of 35 guns caught at airport security was set in 2019.

TSA said they expect the number of guns found at airport security to go up as the year comes to an end.

“We would much rather see fewer people toting guns in their carry-on bags, but that’s not the way this is trending,” Keys-Turner said. “Our officers are good at their jobs and are very vigilant when it comes to helping ensure that no illegal or prohibited items are carried onto a flight.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with guns only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm properly posted on its website.

