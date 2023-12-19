TSA offers tips for holiday travel as airports start to get busy

PITTSBURGH — The Transportation Security Administration is getting ready for the holiday travel season.

The official holiday travel period begins Thursday, Dec. 21, and lasts through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

TSA will screen more than 2.5 million passengers on each of its busiest days, Dec. 21, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1. This is a 6% increase from last year.

“We are prepared to handle the busy passenger volumes this winter holiday season,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “TSA’s continued success during this record year for travel is a direct result of teamwork, planning and professional execution across the agency, from our frontline employees to those behind the scenes; partnerships with airports and air carriers; and innovative checkpoint technologies that improve security effectiveness, efficiency and the passenger experience.”

To keep things running smoothly at the airport, TSA advises travelers to:

Pack smart by starting with an empty bag

Arrive early

Bring an acceptable ID and have it out in the screening lane

Ensure gifts are unwrapped and can be inspected

Prepare, pack and declare for hassle-free travels with firearms

Be aware of new checkpoint screening technology

Travel with ease with TSA PreCheck and ensure you have the TSA PreCheck mark on your boarding pass

Call ahead to request passenger support

Text or direct message @AskTSA with questions before your flight

Follow TSO guidance

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group