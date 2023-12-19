Local

TSA offers tips for holiday travel as airports start to get busy

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

TSA offers tips for holiday travel as airports start to get busy

PITTSBURGH — The Transportation Security Administration is getting ready for the holiday travel season.

The official holiday travel period begins Thursday, Dec. 21, and lasts through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

TSA will screen more than 2.5 million passengers on each of its busiest days, Dec. 21, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1. This is a 6% increase from last year.

“We are prepared to handle the busy passenger volumes this winter holiday season,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “TSA’s continued success during this record year for travel is a direct result of teamwork, planning and professional execution across the agency, from our frontline employees to those behind the scenes; partnerships with airports and air carriers; and innovative checkpoint technologies that improve security effectiveness, efficiency and the passenger experience.”

To keep things running smoothly at the airport, TSA advises travelers to:

  • Pack smart by starting with an empty bag
  • Arrive early
  • Bring an acceptable ID and have it out in the screening lane
  • Ensure gifts are unwrapped and can be inspected
  • Prepare, pack and declare for hassle-free travels with firearms
  • Be aware of new checkpoint screening technology
  • Travel with ease with TSA PreCheck and ensure you have the TSA PreCheck mark on your boarding pass
  • Call ahead to request passenger support
  • Text or direct message @AskTSA with questions before your flight
  • Follow TSO guidance

