TSA prepares for busy air travel over Labor Day Weekend at Pittsburgh International Airport

Pittsburgh International Airport is busy this morning as a lot of travelers are looking to get one last summer trip in over the Labor Day Weekend.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is live at the airport this morning through 7 a.m. with tips for getting through security quickly.

Today is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend for air travelers. TSA expects to screen over 2.7 million people passing through security checkpoints nationwide. They’re anticipating 11% higher passenger volumes than last year.

As usual, TSA advises arriving early.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group