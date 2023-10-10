TSA stops gun at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint, ties record of guns found in a year

PITTSBURGH — Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport caught another gun over the weekend, making it the fifth one stopped in the first seven days of the month.

On Saturday, a Natronia Heights, Pa., man was stopped with a loaded .38 caliber handgun.

Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, says it’s a constant battle to prevent travelers from bringing guns to checkpoints.

“Our officers are vigilant and focused on our mission. This proliferation of passengers toting their firearms with their carry-on items needs to stop. There’s no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints because you certainly can’t carry it onto your flight. Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint is a serious matter and those individuals doing so will pay for their mistake,” Keys-Turner said.

The catch also ties the record for guns stopped at the airport in an entire year, 35, with two and a half months remaining in 2023.

“Bring a gun to our checkpoint and you will face a stiff federal financial civil penalty that could cost you thousands of dollars,” Keys-Turner added. “Make no mistake, there is a high cost for gun owners who think that they can stroll through a checkpoint and onto a plane with a gun.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with guns only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm properly posted on its website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group