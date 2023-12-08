TSA stops loaded gun from being brought onto flight at Pittsburgh airport for third day straight

For the third consecutive day, the Transportation Security Administration said they stopped a loaded gun from being brought onto a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A Pittsburgh man on Wednesday, a Massachusetts man on Thursday and an Ohio man on Friday all were caught with handguns at the TSA checkpoint.

These three guns have increased the total amount caught by TSA officers at the airport’s checkpoint this year to 43, eight more than the previous record of 35 firearms caught in 2019.

“At this point, it’s an epidemic in terms of the frequency in which we are seeing travelers bringing guns to our checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

The two travelers caught with the guns on Wednesday and Thursday were both arrested by police for not having the proper firearm permits, TSA said.

