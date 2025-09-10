Tucker Arensberg opens first West Virginia office

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — Tucker Arensberg on Monday said it has opened an office in Charleston, West Virginia, its first office in the adjacent state where its lawyers have long served clients.

“Opening an office in Charleston is a natural step for us,” Irving Firman, Tucker Arensberg managing shareholder, said in a prepared statement. “Our team includes an increasing number of attorneys licensed to practice there. This new office will allow us to provide even more responsive, local support to our clients.”

The office is located in the United Center at 500 Virginia Street East. Charleston is the West Virginia state capital.

