Tucupita Marcano to undergo ACL surgery

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Tucupita Marcano Pittsburgh Pirates' Tucupita Marcano reacts after an injury as he was tagged out at third base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters at PNC Park on Wednesday that Tucupita Marcano will undergo right ACL surgery.

Marcano was injured against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 24 after an awkward landing while attempting to advance to third base.

Though no specific date or which surgeon will preform the operation has been determined yet, Tomczyk said the surgery will likely take place in the “coming weeks.”

