Tucupita Marcano to undergo ACL surgery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters at PNC Park on Wednesday that Tucupita Marcano will undergo right ACL surgery.

Marcano was injured against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 24 after an awkward landing while attempting to advance to third base.

Though no specific date or which surgeon will preform the operation has been determined yet, Tomczyk said the surgery will likely take place in the “coming weeks.”

