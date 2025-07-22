Tuesday continues brief relief from high humidity

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday morning will bring the coolest air we’ve seen in more than a month as temperatures drop into the 50s across much of the area.

The sun will warm us up quickly on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the 80s by mid to late afternoon. Fortunately, it will be another day with low humidity. So, the air won’t have that heavy, sticky feel to it.

Heat and humidity races back in for the second half of the week. By Thursday and Friday, heat indices will push into the upper 90s, with plenty of heat continuing into the weekend. Scattered storms will return Friday, with daily chances for storms into Saturday and Sunday.

