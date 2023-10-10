Tuesday starts chilly, but sunshine will bring temperatures near 60

PITTSBURGH — Make sure you have a jacket and sunglasses before you head out the door, wake up temperatures are in the 40s. More sunshine is expected today, and it’ll be cool but not as chilly. Highs will reach the upper 50s, around 60 degrees.

Expect sun and clouds on Wednesday with warmer marks — highs will hit the mid-60s. The next round of rain moves in Thursday morning, with drier conditions expected the second half of the day, with highs in the mid-60s. Friday should be mostly dry and sunny with much warmer temperatures — highs will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wet weather will move in for the weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday, which will impact outdoor plans. Lingering showers at times on Sunday with cooler marks in the low to mid-50s.

