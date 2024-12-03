Tuesday will be sunny, mostly dry; snow showers expected Wednesday evening

PITTSBURGH — It will be a breezy, cold day again on Tuesday with a few morning flurries. Most of the day will be dry, and there will be some sunshine. Temperatures will climb from the lower 20s this morning into the mid-30s this afternoon.

Wednesday will be dry, but the next system will bring strong wind gusts starting Wednesday night into Thursday. Winds will gust to 40 mph in spots.

Snow and rain showers will break out Wednesday evening, changing to all snow showers after midnight. Snow showers could coat the area late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s all day on Thursday, with wind chills in the teens.

