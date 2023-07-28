Local

Turner Dairy Farms providing customers with iced tea from a tanker at upcoming community market

VERONA, Pa. — Turner Dairy Farms is bringing a tanker full of iced tea to provide a drink for people at an upcoming community market.

Containers will be filled by a tea tanker from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at the community supermarket on Milltown Road in Verona.

Turner Dairy Farm said people should come with their own containers but said they have the right to reject any of them.

Anyone who wants to have their container filled has to come with proof of purchase from any community market.

