Turtle creek man wanted on multiple warrants taken into custody

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man who was been wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

Bryan Alarcon, 22, has been on the run since Feb. 5, when a bench warrant was issued after he didn’t show up to his preliminary hearing on charges of receiving stolen property and a firearms violation, the sheriff’s office said. He also has active warrants out of Pittsburgh for theft and McKees Rocks for simple assault.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office learned this week that Alarcon was staying at an apartment on Grant Avenue in Duquesne. Detectives then went to the apartment and found him in the bedroom. They also found a Glock handgun on the floor, along with a magazine loaded with 13 rounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alarcon was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

