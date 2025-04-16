Two men charged for stealing $50k worth of guns from Butler County home

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two Erie County men are being charged with burglary after they broke into a home in Cranberry Township and stole more than $50,000 worth of guns.

According to court documents, Coby Andrzejewksi, 22, and Matthew Snippert, 24, broke into a basement window of a home in the 300 block of Plains Church Road on March 25.

The homeowner found that 19 rifles and shotguns were taken from the home and that the estimated value combined was $51,352.

On April 2, detectives met with Andrzejewski and Snippert in Erie County and they both admitted to have committed the crimes.

Eight of the stolen guns were found at Andrzejewski’s home and the other 11 stolen guns were found at Snippert’s home.

