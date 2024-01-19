Tyler Boyd hints at potentially signing with Steelers: ‘You never know’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and Pittsburgh native Tyler Boyd found out he would be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Playing for Clairton and the University of Pittsburgh, Boyd has all of the deep connections to Pittsburgh as anyone else would in the NFL. The one team he has yet to play for? The Pittsburgh Steelers.

Boyd, in the past, has talked about the culture in Pittsburgh, and has even bit back against his hometown team several times. In Cincinnati, Boyd is the slot counterpart to Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in the three-headed monster. He has played the last eight seasons with them. He has made 513 catches for 7,000 yards and 31 touchdowns during that time and has served as a mainstay during the franchise’s rebuild in the earlier part of his career through their more recent success.

But the Steelers will likely need a slot receiver, with Allen Robinson II unlikely to return. Boyd will hit free agency this season, and with the Bengals likely focused on keeping Higgins for the long term, Boyd could end up elsewhere. Could that place be right back at home? Boyd dished on that possibility.

