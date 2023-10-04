Local

Tyler Childers bringing Mule Pull ‘24 Tour to Star Lake

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

2023 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Tyler Childers performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Tyler Childers is bringing his Mule Pull ‘24 Tour to Star Lake next year.

Childers, best known for hits such as “All Your’n” and “Lady May” will perform at Star Lake on June 30.

He will be joined by special guests S.G. Goodman and Adeem The Artist at the show.

Presale for tickets will start on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

To register for presale, click here.

