Tyler Childers bringing Mule Pull ‘24 Tour to Star Lake

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Tyler Childers is bringing his Mule Pull ‘24 Tour to Star Lake next year.

Childers, best known for hits such as “All Your’n” and “Lady May” will perform at Star Lake on June 30.

He will be joined by special guests S.G. Goodman and Adeem The Artist at the show.

Presale for tickets will start on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

To register for presale, click here.

