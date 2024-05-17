Uber launching shuttle service to and from Star Lake Pavilion this summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Pittsburgh is one of four cities in the United States where Uber will debut a shuttle service this summer. A spokesperson for Uber told the Pittsburgh Business Times that the service will transport concertgoers to and from The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown.

“Imagine you’ve just experienced the concert of a lifetime but it’s time to go home,” Anthony Le Roux, general manager of Uber Shuttle, said during a product event. “Nothing will bring you back to reality faster than trying to manage the chaos of parking and pickups at the same time as you’ve got thousands of people pouring out of the stadium.”

