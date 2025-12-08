ULI report tags Pittsburgh a market to watch as workforce growth stalls nationwide

PITTSBURGH — Amid the countervailing mix of positive and negative measures of the commercial real estate world, Ricardo Ruiz offered a bracing fact as part of his presentation for the 2026 Urban Land Institute Emerging Trends report before a local audience of real estate professionals at the Power Center at Duquesne University on a snowy December morning.

That would be the complete stalling out of the working age population of the United States.

“The slowdown is unmistakable,” said Ruiz, explaining that in the past, two million people were typically added each year to the workforce, but today the number has largely remained flat.

