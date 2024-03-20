Underage DUIs on rise in Latrobe, police chief says

The Latrobe police department is warning residents about underage DUIs in the city.

Chief Richard Bosco posted a lengthy message on Facebook, calling on the community to take action.

“I urge you to be watchful and report any suspicious activities concerning underage drinking and driving. Also, take the time to teach your friends, family, and classmates about the consequences of such behavior,” the post reads in part. “Together, we can make Latrobe a safer place for everyone.”

Bosco said the department will host community forums and educational activities, including one on April 20 at the Trooper Kenton Iwaniec Memorial Event at Saint Vincent College.

“To summarize, the rise in underage DUIs in the City of Latrobe necessitates prompt attention and coordinated action,” the post continues. “We can stop this fatal trend and safeguard our children by engaging our community, raising awareness, and adopting effective solutions.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group