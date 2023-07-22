Undertaker to stop in Pittsburgh during ‘1 deadMAN Show’ tour

PITTSBURGH — A WWE legend is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

The Undertaker will hold a show at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh as part of his “1 deadMAN show” tour. The show will be held on Nov. 11.

The stop in Pittsburgh is one of six additional shows added to the tour.

Undertaker will tell stories from his career and takes questions from the audience, the WWE says.

