Local

Undertaker to stop in Pittsburgh during ‘1 deadMAN Show’ tour

By WPXI.com News Staff

Undertaker to stop in Pittsburgh during ‘1 deadMAN Show’ tour IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Undertaker gazes at the crowd after what could be his final WrestleMania match on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A WWE legend is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

The Undertaker will hold a show at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh as part of his “1 deadMAN show” tour. The show will be held on Nov. 11.

The stop in Pittsburgh is one of six additional shows added to the tour.

Undertaker will tell stories from his career and takes questions from the audience, the WWE says.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man in custody after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood
  • Pittsburgh public pools to close early Saturday
  • Man uses social media to identify people who attacked him during concert
  • VIDEO: Teen girl becomes pinned underneath car after woman crashes into front of McCandless restaurant
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read