Union nurses at Allegheny General reach tentative agreement hours before strike vote

PITTSBURGH — Nurses at Allegheny General Hospital reached a tentative agreement hours before they were set to vote on a strike.

During meetings being held throughout the day, registered nurses and nurse practitioners voted to ratify a tentative agreement on a union contract reached early Thursday morning.

Nearly 1,300 nurses have been negotiating a new union contract with the hospital since Labor Day, according to SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. Two weeks ago, they voted to give their bargaining committee authorization to issue a strike notice if a deal was not reached.

Hundreds of nurses rallied for a contract near the hospital on Oct. 24.

Details of the agreement will be made public at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Allegheny Commons Park.

