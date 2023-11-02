Local

Union nurses at Allegheny General reach tentative agreement hours before strike vote

Nurses, local leaders gather for rally amid AHN contract negotiations Nurses, local leaders gather for rally amid AHN contract negotiations

PITTSBURGH — Nurses at Allegheny General Hospital reached a tentative agreement hours before they were set to vote on a strike.

During meetings being held throughout the day, registered nurses and nurse practitioners voted to ratify a tentative agreement on a union contract reached early Thursday morning.

Nearly 1,300 nurses have been negotiating a new union contract with the hospital since Labor Day, according to SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. Two weeks ago, they voted to give their bargaining committee authorization to issue a strike notice if a deal was not reached.

Hundreds of nurses rallied for a contract near the hospital on Oct. 24.

Details of the agreement will be made public at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Allegheny Commons Park.

