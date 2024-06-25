Union Township road to close for bridge replacement, planned detour is more than 6 miles

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Union Township, Washington County will close for a bridge replacement project next week.

Mingo Church Road (Route 1061) will close starting Monday, July 1, between Keeney Road and Finleyville Road (Route 88).

Crews will be replacing the bridge that carries Mingo Church Road over Froman Run and widening and paving the roadway.

The planned detour is 6.3 miles long:

Route 1061 (Mingo Church Road).

Route 1059 (Sugar Run Road).

Route 1006 (Venetia Road, Rankintown Road, Washington Avenue).

Route 88 (Washington Avenue, Brownsville Road, Finleyville Road).

The closure is expected to last through early October.

