United Auto Workers strike as contract expires

United Auto Workers have gone on strike.

The UAW represents about 146,000 workers.

Right now, only 13,000 are on strike, but that number could change. The strike involves the Big Three — GM, Stellantis and Ford. Talks have been strenuous between the sides and they really began to escalate right before the current contract expired just before midnight. UAW workers are seeking better retirement benefits and full pay for a shortened 32-hour workweek, down from 40.

