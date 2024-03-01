United States Coast Guard honors tiki boat captains for saving people who fell into river

PITTSBURGH — This past summer, two Tiki Boat captains jumped into action to save two different people who had fallen into the water close to Point State Park.

They said they just did the right thing when they jumped in to save two people, but the Coast Guard thought it was pretty special and Friday gave those men a very unique honor.

The United States Coast Guard presented its certificate of merit to Jason Ruhle and Robb Rusiewicz for their heroics along the three rivers. Both are expert mariners who had their heads on a swivel while giving Tiki Boat tours last summer.

Jason Ruhle said, “Always stay alert, just keep alert pay attention to what’s going on around you. Don’t take your eyes away for a second.”

Ruhle’s level of high alert helped him save a 5-year-old’s life when the child fell into the water.

Ruhle continued, “I believe the mother had a newborn baby strapped to her so she couldn’t go and get him so I just dove right in when I heard the splash.”

Robb Rusiewicz was also honored by the Coast Guard for saving a woman in August while he was Captain.

Rusiewicz said, “Quite surprised, honored and humbled for recognition from such a prestigious organization.”

His Dad, who he says always supported him, was there to watch him receive the certificate.

“He’s always encouraged me to be on the river and supported me for my captain’s license when I was in college...proud to have him with us here today,” Rusiewicz said.

Bill Rusiewicz said, “Very proud day…he’s not afraid of anything. I’m real proud of him taking care of that lady when she needed help.”

