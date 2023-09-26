United Steelworkers union President Tom Conway dies

The United Steelworkers union announced International President Tom Conway died. He was 71.

Conway was elected as the union’s president in 2019. USW says he was known for his “quick wit, formidable bargaining skills and unwavering devotion to workers and their families.”

“From his earliest time making steel to his steady hand leading us through the darkest days of the pandemic, Tom followed two simple guiding principles: the dignity of work and the power of working people,” said David R. McCall, the USW’s International Vice President of Administration. “Tom was never afraid of a fight, and thanks to his ingenuity and determination, generations of workers can enjoy better jobs and brighter futures.”

Throughout his career, USW said Conway became one of the union’s “most accomplished contract negotiators.” As president, USW said members gained significant organizing victories. They say he always advocated for fair trade and fought to save and create jobs.

Several public officials are also mourning the death of Conway.

Congressman Chris Deluzio released the following statement:

“Tom Conway was not only the International President of the United Steelworkers (USW) Union, he was also a lifelong fighter for working people.

“He lived and breathed the union way of life. He believed deeply in the dignity of hard work and the power of solidarity in the face of corporate greed.

“I am honored to have crossed paths with Tom and to have fought for a USW union at the University of Pittsburgh during his tenure.

“While his time with us was too short, his impact was enormous. I extend my deep condolences to Tom’s family and friends, along with the 850,000 Steelworkers he fearlessly led.”

President Joe Biden also commented on Conway’s passing in a statement. It reads in part:

“With Tom Conway’s passing, American workers have lost an extraordinary champion, and I’ve lost a great friend.

When I was running for President in 2020, Tom rode the train with me from Ohio to Pittsburgh, a city built by American steelworkers like those he spent his life fighting for. We talked on that train ride, as we did more times than I can count over the years, about what we could do together to make a real difference in the lives of steelworkers and union workers all over the country.

Tom was someone I confided in. He had my absolute trust. I knew that if I was doing a good job, he’d tell me – and if I needed to do better, he’d tell me that, too. And no one knew more about the challenges that workers face. He knew the politics. He knew the ins and outs of policy. And he never lost sight of his values – dignity, respect, fairness, equality.”

