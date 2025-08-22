University of Pittsburgh kicks off upcoming football season with annual luncheon

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh football program officially got the upcoming season started with the annual Pitt Football Kickoff Luncheon Friday at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pitt band and cheerleaders greeted Pitt officials, alumni and season ticket holders before the senior class was announced one by one. The class is headlined by preseason All-American running back Desmond Reid.

Speakers at the event included Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel, head coach Pat Narduzzi and the keynote speaker, former Pitt and NFL tight end Dorin Dickerson.

The event was sponsored by Huntingdon Bank. Huntingdon representative Sue Shipley announced the organization will donate $500 this season for every field goal. The money will go to 412 Rescue, which helps provide food to those in need in the Pittsburgh area.

The Panthers start the season on Aug. 30 at Acrisure Stadium with an historic matchup against crosstown foe Duquesne. It’s the first time the two Pittsburgh schools are meeting on the football field since 1939, when the Dukes bested the Panthers 21-13. The two teams played six times from 1932-1939, with Pitt leading the series 4-2.

