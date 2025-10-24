Unseasonably chilly afternoon expected as spotty showers remain possible until evening

Another unseasonably chilly afternoon is in store as highs struggle to get out of the 40s. Spotty showers remain possible but should wrap up this evening as high pressure builds.

The combination of partial clearing and calming winds will allow temperatures to dip into the mid and low 30s area-wide. A frost or freeze is likely, so those with plants still outside should take steps to protect them.

Mid to high-level clouds will still hang around Saturday, but it will be dry and less breezy with highs still several degrees below average. We should see a bit more sun for the second half of the weekend as highs push closer to average.

The next system may bring us steady rain by the middle of next week, although the exact track is still uncertain. Regardless, temperatures will remain below average with another cold shot of air coming by Halloween.

