Unsubstantiated threat to Pittsburgh area elementary school cause for increased police presence

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Township of O’Hara Police Department is explaining why there’s an increased police presence at Kerr Elementary School.

Police Chief Jay Davis says an unsubstantiated threat was made in the general vicinity of the elementary school.

The Fox Chapel Area School District closed Kerr Elementary School to visitors Monday, citing “potential law enforcement activity” near the campus. Students are set to return to school on Tuesday.

Davis said there is no threat to the public and the increase in officer presence is “strictly precautionary.” A Channel 11 photographer at the school saw several Fox Chapel police cars in the area.

The department will issue another release when the increased officer presence has ended.

