Upcoming event in Westmoreland County will connect people with mental health resources

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — An upcoming event in Westmoreland County will connect people with tools that can help improve their mental health.

Ray of Hope, the Westmoreland Suicide Prevention Coalition, is hosting the Social Service Fair on September 26 at 3 p.m. at Preserving Underground on the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue in downtown New Kensington.

The event aims to address the broader issues related to suicide prevention and provide resources for housing, food and services.

The Social Service Fair will feature over 30 organizations offering various resources to attendees.

In addition to the fair, there will be a concert featuring three bands starting at 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend.

