UPMC Children’s Hospital to build new heart institute on Lawrenceville campus

PITTSBURGH — UPMC announced a new heart institute will be constructed at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The 50,000-square foot, three-story addition will be built on the hospital’s Lawrenceville campus and will include state-of-the-art clinical space with cardiac catheterization labs, an inter-operative MRI, inpatient and outpatient procedural and diagnostic and consultation spaces and waiting and reception rooms.

“With this new facility, we will further advance our specialty care for our patients and families who travel here from near and far and who trust us to care for their children,” said Leslie Davis, president and CEO of UPMC, in a news release. “This means more opportunities to improve and save more children’s lives as a top destination for pediatric cardiology.”

Each year, UPMC Children’s provides care to over 18,000 patients with congenital conditions throughout their lives, from prenatal through adulthood.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group