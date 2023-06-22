UPMC doctors, Allegheny County Bomb Squad remind public of fireworks, summer safety best practices

From gas grills to fire pits, experts say there is a lot to think about when it comes to keeping your family safe and not getting burned this summer, especially as the Fourth of July and other holiday celebrations kick off for the season.

“Camping, fireworks…all of those we really look forward to. And we want people to enjoy that and not end up in the hospital with life-changing injuries,” said Dr. Jenny Ziembicki of the UPMC Mercy Burn Center.

The hospital teamed up with the Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad for a demonstration Thursday morning, starting with safe practices when lighting fireworks, specifically sparklers.

“[The] best safe practice is not to let your children play with them, but we understand that’s probably going to be happening,” said Richard Painter, Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad commander. “The sparkler with the nylon shirt is going to catch fire, melt, burn…it causes much more substantial injuries to the person if the sparkler hits it versus a cotton shirt.”

Cindi McWilliams of Gibsonia told Channel 11 she learned a valuable lesson last year: you can never be too careful in hazardous situations.

“I went to throw a pallet in the fire pit, lost my footing, fell in, obviously I panicked, put my hands down in the hot coals and burned my hands,” McWilliams said.

She spent 11 days in the hospital with second-and third-degree burns. Three skin grafts later, she’s thankful to still be here.

“If I’d have been by myself, I don’t know how the story would have ended,” McWilliams said. “Even though this is something you’re used to doing all the time, don’t take it for granted…you still need to be safe.”

