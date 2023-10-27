UPMC donates smoke detectors to local fire departments for public distribution

When a fire ignites in a house, smoke detectors are crucial for saving lives. The National Fire Protection Association says three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or faulty alarms.

UPMC Mercy Trauma and Burn Center is teaming up with local fire departments by providing smoke detectors to families who need them.

More than 1,000 detectors are going to local communities. The goal is to make sure people have several working smoke detectors in their homes.

UPMC donated the detectors to several departments, where people can pick them up.

