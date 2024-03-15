UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital to host community baby shower

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital will host a community baby shower for moms to learn about doula services, creating a birthing plan and infant CPR.

Attendees can also take part in informational sessions about post-partum depression and breastfeeding.

UPMC Magee physicians, doulas, midwives and mental health professionals will be present to offer guidance and provide resources to attendees.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on March 16 at UPMC Health Plan Neighborhood Center, 6401 Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh.

