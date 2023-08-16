UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital hosting health fair with free screenings this weekend

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital is hosting a community health fair on Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UPMC Outpatient Center on Clairton Boulevard.

Adults will be able to get free health screenings for blood pressure, bone density, cholesterol and diabetes.

Mammograms will be offered for women over 40.

Community resources and vendors will be at the event, and refreshments will be offered.

To register for the event, call 412-641-8996.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group