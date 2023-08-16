Local

UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital hosting health fair with free screenings this weekend

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital is hosting a community health fair on Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UPMC Outpatient Center on Clairton Boulevard.

Adults will be able to get free health screenings for blood pressure, bone density, cholesterol and diabetes.

Mammograms will be offered for women over 40.

Community resources and vendors will be at the event, and refreshments will be offered.

To register for the event, call 412-641-8996.

