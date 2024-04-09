UPMC McKeesport nurses ratify 3-year contract

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — UPMC McKeesport nurses recently ratified a new union contract at the end of March.

According to SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, about 65 McKeesport nurses ratified a three-year contract that provides an average 7% initial investment in nurse pay with wage increases for the duration of the contract. The contract maintained vacation and scheduling benefits, while also improving benefits that support safe staffing.

“We see this contract as a necessary investment in recruitment and retention, and especially in nursing experience at the bedside,” said Lyn Musser, UPMC McKeesport Chapter President. “I am proud that we maintained our strong protections against temporary reassignment as well as our other benefits. We look forward to continuing to work with UPMC to provide the highest quality patient care in our community hospital.”

SEIU says the nurses also negotiated improvements in the professional development program and increased incentives for taking on additional responsibilities, training, and education.

