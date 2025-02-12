UPMC now recommending, not requiring masks at all facilities amid respiratory illness surge

PITTSBURGH — UPMC is recommending, not requiring masks at its hospitals and outpatient facilities.

That is a change in guidance the hospital system gave on Monday when officials said masks would be required to reduce transmission of respiratory viruses.

“To protect the health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors, everyone in our health care facilities will wear effective masks, which reduce transmission of respiratory viruses in health care settings. We will continue to monitor the number of cases in our communities and adjust as the situation evolves,” UPMC’s statement to Channel 11 on Monday stated.

But, now UPMC’s website states that masks are recommended in inpatient care facilities, like hospitals outpatient centers, urgent care and senior living facilities.

The reason for the change in guidance was not immediately clear. We’ve reached out to UPMC for comment but have not yet heard back.

