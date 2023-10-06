UPMC Rehabilitation Insitute hosts 11th annual Wheelchair Wash and Tuneup

PITTSBURGH — Volunteers and UPMC staff members lent a helping hand to people who use wheelchairs.

UPMC Rehabilitation Institute held its 11th annual Wheelchair Wash and Tuneup on Sept. 29.

Participants provided minor repairs and checked for potential problems.

Repairs for wheelchairs can often cost hundreds of dollars, but regular cleaning and maintenance can help them last longer.

“People’s wheelchairs break down pretty often, unfortunately,” said Rachel Hibbs, a physical therapist. “Maintenance is not something that’s covered by insurance so most people are doing it themselves or their families are doing it. We try to do this at least once a year.”

One in 10 Americans uses a wheelchair. An estimated 50% of those wheelchairs break down during a typical six-month period.

