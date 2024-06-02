UPMC takes former patients to Kennywood Park for National Cancer Survivors Day

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — UPMC celebrated cancer survivors with a special day at Kennywood Park.

National Cancer Survivors Day is June 2. UPMC took its Children’s Hospital “Survivorship Clinic” patients and their families to Kennywood Park for free to recognize the day.

The survivorship program provides resources for patients into their adulthood.

Survivors said the visit to the park was a great way for people to get together.

“To see everyone so happy, so healthy, living life - we get to be a community together,” said cancer survivor Hannah O’Toole, “Sharing stories but also just to do fun things.”

O’Toole said she hopes the event will give people in treatment hope as they fight their battles.

