UPMC temporarily pauses IVF services for ‘essential building maintenance’

PITTSBURGH — A major healthcare provider in Western Pennsylvania is temporarily pausing its IVF services.

UPMC tells Channel 11 that its lab is down for “essential building maintenance.”

The UPMC spokesperson says this pause could last up to two weeks and may alter a patient’s IVF treatment and schedule. They say patients are being contacted if they need to reschedule their appointments.

