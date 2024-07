PARIS — A Pittsburgh-area swimmer appeared in the finals of the 200-meter breaststroke at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Josh Matheny, a 2021 Upper St. Clair High School graduate, took seventh place in the race with a time of 2:09.52.

Matheny came in sixth place in the semifinals on Tuesday.

This was Matheny’s first-ever Olympics.

