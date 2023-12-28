Upper St. Clair police looking for missing man on autism spectrum

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Upper St. Clair police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who’s on the autism spectrum.

Gabriel Byerly, 29, was last seen in Clairton at around 5:05 a.m. on Christmas Eve. He had left his house in Upper St. Clair at 4:23 a.m.

Byerly is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Byerly’s whereabouts is asked to call Upper St. Clair Police Officer Cesar Chavez at 412-833-7500.

