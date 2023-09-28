Local

UPS hiring more than 950 seasonal employees in Pittsburgh area for holiday season

By WPXI.com News Staff

UPS hiring more than 950 seasonal employees in Pittsburgh area for holiday season FILE PHOTO: A labor deal will help get air conditioning in UPS trucks. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — UPS is hiring more than 950 seasonal employees in the Pittsburgh area ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

According to a news release, the process takes about 20 minutes, from submitting the application to receiving the job offer.

Seasonal hourly pay rates for package handlers start at $21 per hour, and rates for driving jobs start at $23 per hour.

Full-time and part-time seasonal jobs are available.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Child steals Bobcat from construction site in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaves behind serious damage
  • Pittsburgh woman set man on fire during argument, police say
  • Rental properties will now be regulated in Pittsburgh under new bill
  • VIDEO: Carnegie Medal awarded to Good Samaritan in fiery PA Turnpike crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read