UPS hiring more than 950 seasonal employees in Pittsburgh area for holiday season

PITTSBURGH — UPS is hiring more than 950 seasonal employees in the Pittsburgh area ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

According to a news release, the process takes about 20 minutes, from submitting the application to receiving the job offer.

Seasonal hourly pay rates for package handlers start at $21 per hour, and rates for driving jobs start at $23 per hour.

Full-time and part-time seasonal jobs are available.

