Uptown businesses see uptick in sales as Penguins hit the ice for season opener

PITTSBURGH — Before the puck dropped for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season opener at PPG Paints Arena, fans sporting their black and gold filled the nearby streets, bars and restaurants.

“I’m black and gold all the way through,” said Kathy Ridilla of Sewickley.

Jeff Priano of Whitehall said he’s been going to opening night with his son Tony Priano, 32, since he was born.

“It’s tradition. It’s something we’ve always done,” Jeff Priano said. “So, we go from getting nachos and getting him a coke to now we both can have a beer when we have our nachos.”

It’s also a tradition for Ridilla and her friends. She said they always stop by Cafe Fifth beforehand.

“Usually before a game, we all get a fireball shot and cheer across the bar, and then the bar will ring the bells and try to get things going for the night,” Ridilla said.

Things were already going at Souper Bowl Restaurant & Lounge across from the arena. By late afternoon, the decades-old pup was packed with fans.

On game nights, co-owner Carly Sypherd said they see a 300% jump in sales, adding that hockey season is the reason they’re still in business.

“It’s probably going to get more packed,” she said. “Hockey is our bread and butter, so we’re happy every time the Penguins are here.”

Just steps away at Pizza Bosa on 5th Avenue, they were serving up slices to a hungry crowd of die-hard Pens fans.

“Right now, we have in the kitchen about nine to 10 people,” said Pizza Bosa owner Nazim Islamov. “They’re all busy running around cooking.”

Islamov said when the hockey team is on the ice, they see about a 90% boost in sales helping them stay in business.

“This is why we are here - just because of Penguins,” he said. “Because of COVID, now a lot of people working from home. We used to have a lot of lunch crowd. We don’t no more, so the game nights are helping us big time.”

Many fans said even though the tickets and parking for the games can add up, they still make a point to stop in and support the mom-and-pop shops.

“This is amazing; I love it,” Islamov said. “I love the atmosphere. I love the people. It’s amazing.”

