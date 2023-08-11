URA releases nearly $500K to help Hill District residents with housing repairs

PITTSBURGH — Developers shared updates with the community on the massive Lower Hill project on Thursday. Nearly $500,000 has been freed up to help Hill District residents with housing repairs.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority voted to release the funding Thursday afternoon.

“This is for the residents. This is for people in the older houses who need a roof fixed, who need plastering done, who need a new door,” Dr. Kimberly Ellis said. She’s the Director of Community Arts and Culture for the Buccini/Pollin Group.

At a “community conversation” Thursday evening, developers told Channel 11 they are entering a new era of the project following the construction of the 26-story FNB Tower.

“We’re now entering into a second phase where the 910-space parking garage is underway. Following that will be a 4500-person Live Nation venue. Finally, the long-awaited, anticipated housing,” VP of Development from Buccini/Pollin Bomani Howze said.

The meeting comes less than 24 hours after violence in the Hill District. Five people were shot late Wednesday night. Channel asked developers if violence and crime could hinder the project.

“No. Not at all. Crime is everywhere. It’s not just unique to the Hill District. There’s crime everywhere. What we recognize is when there is more economic vitality, there’s a direct correlation to drop in crime,” Howze said.

As construction continues, so do headaches for drivers and fans heading to events at PPG Paints Arena. Developers say they can’t give a timeline of when that might end.

Applications for the newly released funding open next week. You can apply here.

