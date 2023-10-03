U.S. News: These Pittsburgh firms make best tech companies to work for list

Two Pittsburgh-area firms are considered to be among the greatest employers in the nation’s tech sector, per the findings of a new study.

That’s according to U.S. News & World Report, which released its annual “Best Companies to Work For” list and subsequent lists of employers by various industries such as energy, financial services and health care in addition to the aforementioned tech sector.

Canonsburg-based engineering software simulation company Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Saxonburg-based optical and semiconductor manufacturer Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) are the two firms located in the Pittsburgh region that were featured on the “Best Technology Companies to Work For” list.

