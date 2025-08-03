U.S. Steel celebrates Edgar Thompson plant’s 150th anniversary, touts new investments

BRADDOCK, Pa. — U.S. Steel Corp. celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Mon Valley’s Edgar Thomson plant.

The celebration on Saturday was combined with Mon Valley Works Family Safety Day.

It brought workers and their families together for a day of food trucks, safety demonstrations and a tour.

Founded in 1875 as Andrew Carnegie’s first steel mill, the Edgar Thompson plant remains at the center of U.S. Steel operations.

“Not just to remember its history but to honor the people who made that history possible, the workers,” said one speaker. “Every worker from the hourly worker on the shop floor, the managers, suppliers, the building trades, and ancillary workers, without whom it would not be possible to reach this milestone today.”

Officials touted new investments in the plant that they say will keep it running for generations to come.

“The legacy of Edgar Thomson will continue. Not only for us, as workers and colleagues and family, but for the communities in the Mon Valley Works,” said Kurt Barshick, vice president and ceo of U.S. Steel Corp.

